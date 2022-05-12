The 2021 Class 3A Cross Country runner-up will take his talents to Wartburg College this coming fall as Center Point-Urbana senior Eli Larson signed with the Knights on Wednesday.
“I’ve believed in myself and kept working towards my best,” Larson said. “I’m excited to run for Wartburg while meeting new people and being in a new environment.”
Larson took several trips to Waverly in the fall and enjoyed “the smaller feeling” of the campus as well as the “nice facilities” Wartburg provides for its athletic programs. He will run for both the cross country and track teams.
“Most runners in cross country also do track, so I felt like that was something I was able to do as well,” Larson said. “They’ve given me a new training program to start over the summer I’m really excited about. I hope to be in good shape before the season.”
As a Stormin’ Pointer, Larson won three WaMaC conference cross country titles, qualified for the State Cross Country Meet three times in his high school career and has qualified four events to State track in the 2019 and 2021 seasons.
“We’re very excited for Eli and know Wartburg is getting a great athlete,” CPU cross country coach Lew Paine said. “Nothing really fazes him. He takes running seriously. This is a great next step for him, and I feel he’s ready.”
Before he heads to Wartburg, Larson still has a State Qualifying Meet on Thursday and hopefully more events heading to State next week. CPU cross country co-coach and boys track coach Jeff Engen is confident Larson will finish his CPU career well.
“Eli’s done so much for this team and I’m pretty darn sure he’s going to contribute at Wartburg right away,” Engen said. “He’s got the work ethic to be successful at that next level. I can’t wait to see how he does.”
Eli is the son of Nick and Beth Larson of Walker. Outside of cross country and track, Larson has been involved in Fellowship of Christian Athletes and basketball at CPU. He plans to study Engineering at Wartburg.