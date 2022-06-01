VINTON, Iowa – For the first time this season, late models will highlight Super Sunday action Sunday, June 5 at Benton County Speedway.
Running SLMR-type rules, competitors will chase a $1,200 winner’s share. The feature will pay $150 to start. There is no entry fee.
Weekly racing for the six weekly divisions will join the late models, and points remain close in all classes.
Joel Rust and Dylan Thornton are tied for the point lead heading into the second month of the season in the Friesen Performance IMCA Modifieds presented by KISS Country 96.5 while Leah Wroten has a three point lead at the top of the standings in the IMCA Sunoco Stock Cars presented by Vermedahl Logistics.
Tony Olson holds a slim two point lead in the Friesen Performance IMCA Northern SportMods presented by Christie Door Company. Brett Vanous and Bradly Graham are tied atop the IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stock standings and Blake Driscol holds a slim one point advantage in the Mach-1 IMCA Sport Compacts.
The six point lead Jordan Miklas holds in the INEX Legends presented by Legends.Direct is the largest advantage by any point leader at the speedway.
Grandstand and pit gates open at 4 p.m. Sunday with hot laps scheduled for 5:30 and racing at 6.
Adult grandstand admission is $18, seniors and veterans $16, and ages six to 14 $5. Kids five and under are admitted free if accompanying a paid adult. Pit passes are $30.
Super Sunday will be broadcast by IMCA.TV.