Lauren Munson has been chosen by Unit #393 of Shell Rock to attend the annual session of the Iowa Legion Auxiliary Girls State. Iowa Girls State is held June 19-24th on the campus of Drake University. Lauren is the daughter of Claire and Kurtis Munson.
Lauren attends Waverly- Shell Rock High School and participates in Excel Club, Spanish Club and FFA. Outside of school she is involved in life guarding, waitressing and babysitting.
She was chosen to attend Girls State on the basis of interest, leadership, and scholastic qualities. Girls State is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary. Across the nation over 20,000 young women are selected to attend this program each summer learning about state and local government.