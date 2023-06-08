VINTON-Surrounded by her loving family, LaVonn “Bonnie” Lillian Webster-Westcott, 84, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Virginia Gay Hospital, Vinton. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the Brandon United Methodist Church in Brandon with Pastor Luke Evans officiating. Visitation will be held at Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 13. Burial will be in the Brandon Cemetery.
Bonnie was born June 19, 1938 in Rowley, the daughter of Lee and Frances (Metcalf) Bosley. She attended grade school in Rowley and Vinton and high school in Brandon, graduating in 1956. She then attended Paris Academy Cosmetology School. Following graduation in 1957, Bonnie opened the Beauty Bar Salon in Brandon which she operated for over 30 years and then retired from in 1989. On September 5, 1959, Bonnie was united in marriage to Lyle Webster at St. James Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids. He passed away November 4, 1988. On November 24, 1989, she then married Chet Westcott at the Brandon Methodist Church. He preceded her in death February 13, 1997. On July 19, 2012, Bonnie and Charles Cox shared a commitment ceremony at the Brandon United Methodist Church.
Bonnie was a member of the Brandon United Methodist Church, the Mary Circle and the Brandon Alumni Association. Summers were spent going to the stock car races in Vinton and the rest of her time was spent doing what she loved most-spending time with and “loving on” her family, especially her grandchildren.
Bonnie is survived by her significant other, Charles Cox; children: Kevin (Rachel) Webster, Kelly (Buddy) Thomas, Shane (Ellie) Cox, Travis (Tallie) Cox, Todd (Beth) Cox, and Jennifer (Grevais) Murwanashyaka; grandchildren: Ryan (Stephanie) Webster and Keri Webster, Amy (Matt) Thomas and Ashlee Thomas, Julie (Reece) Cox, Kelli (Keegan) Cox, Tylor (Abby) Cox, Thomas (Kristy) Cox, Taylor (Tyler) Olig, Tori Cox, Johnny Cox, Valerie (Brennan) Thompson, Michelle Cox, Wesley Cox and Camreigh, Mila and Zhuri Murwanashyaka; stepchildren: Erma Jones, Larry Westcott, Ruth (Terry) Becker and Susan (Francis) Bawden; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren; and self-adopted sister, Sandy Cornish.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands, Lyle and Chet.
A memorial fund has been established.