Krystal Madlock will share the “Anatomy of an Inclusive Community” during the college’s Keep on Learning community education series beginning Thursday, April 13.
Madlock, Wartburg’s inaugural dean for inclusive community, will explore how individuals look at inclusive community and the efforts the college and community are taking to make Wartburg and Waverly inclusive for all.
The first session will feature a panel of Wartburg faculty and staff offering insight on steps the college is taking as well as what inclusivity means in their own experiences. The second session will feature students discussing the same topic, and community leaders will join the group for the third session. The series will end with a tour of the Ubuntu Center and a deeper dive into the meaning of ubuntu in the world and on the Wartburg campus.
Keep on Learning, Wartburg’s adult education program, is open to the public. Classes meet Thursday mornings on the Wartburg College campus in the Heritage Room of Saemann Student Center, beginning with coffee at 9 a.m., followed by the presentation from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Advance registration is not required. If you enjoy the first class and decide to continue, a $40 fee is payable at the second class. The session will continue April 20 and 27 and May 4 and is the last of the 2022-23 season.
Parking is available near Saemann Student Center for those entering campus via Wartburg Boulevard.
The Keep on Learning series is sponsored by Waverly Health Center. The Wartburg Alumni & Parent Engagement Office coordinates Keep on Learning with the assistance of a volunteer committee. For more information, call (319) 352-8491, email alumni@wartburg.edu or visit www.wartburg.edu/kol.