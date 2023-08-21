CEDAR RAPIDS — First Christian Church of Center Point was closed on Sunday August 20, as retired Pastor John Caughron became the recipient of the very fellowship his ministry helped create there. Rather than their typical church service, the congregation decided to rally behind Pastor John at the ‘Walk to Defeat ALS’ at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids as Team #JOHNSTRONG. The JOHNSTRONG fundraising team came in 3rd place having raised over $3000 for ALS research.
“As our long-term Pastor, Pastor Jonn created a wonderful atmosphere. He is a fabulous Pastor, my longtime friend, and a wonderful human being who is facing this disease with great courage.” FCC Trustee Bill Gross said. Gross helped organize the team and said that the ALS organization was “amazing to work with.”
A couple of weeks ago, after Gross announced that he would be missing church to attend the walk, current FCC Pastor Kevin Jones asked the congregation if they would like to follow suit, and the decision to attend the walk was unanimous. “They all said we want to go on the walk for the love and respect for this fella,” Jones said. “So, we have more fellowship than worship this morning, but mostly we’re here to support John.”
Pastor John was touched by the support and fellowship offered by the congregation. “Good to see my group. When the church is here, here is church,” he said. “I’m just totally overwhelmed, with at first the overall turnout for the event, and secondly, from the number of folks from the congregation that have tuned out and are ready to walk for ALS.”
Proudly an inclusive church, FCC members gathered wearing black shirts with a rainbow of chalices on the front and a message on the back that read, “A church for everyone who wants church to be for everyone.”
“We will be celebrating Communion here together today. For the bread, we use goldfish, and for the wine we have grapes, God’s original Communion cup. Now that will probably freak out some of the more traditional pastors in the area, but it suits us well. We are free-range Christians. We observe no creed but Christ,” Pastor John said.
As FCC members formed a circle to share Holy Communion, the crowd surrounding them was lulled into silence by a vocalist singing the “Star Bangled Banner.” The congregation continued with Communion, quietly passing the baskets while many removed their hats in respect for the national anthem as well.
Pastor John was diagnosed with ALS in April of 2023 after a series of neurological tests. “They don’t ever tell you that you have ALS. They say your symptoms are consistent with ALS,” Pastor John explained. His initial symptom was significant weight loss which was attributed to his inability to use utensils properly.
According to ALS.org, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, (ALS), is a progressive neurodegenerative disease for which there is yet no cure. “Amyotrophic” comes from the Greek language. “A” means no. “Myo” refers to muscle. “Trophic” means nourishment. So, amyotrophic means “no muscle nourishment,” and when a muscle has no nourishment, it “atrophies” or wastes away. “Lateral” identifies the areas in a person’s spinal cord where portions of the nerve cells that signal and control the muscles are located.”
ALS causes the motor neurons that extend from the brain to the spinal cord “to degenerate over time until they eventually die. When the motor neurons die, the brain can no longer initiate and control muscle movement.” This explains why those affected by ALS show progressive loss of “the ability to speak, eat, move and breathe.” French neurologist Jean-Martin Charcot first identified ALS in 1869. After 1939, the disease was commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease when it ended the career of baseball legend, Lou Gehrig.