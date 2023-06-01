VINTON– The INEX Legends will take center stage this Sunday at Benton County Speedway.
The Legends.Direct-sponsored division will be showcased in the $2,500-to-win Midwest Dirt Shootout on The Bullring quarter-mile Sunday, June 4.
The draw/redraw event will offer $100 to start. Entry fee is $25 for the Legends.
IMCA weekly racing will join the Legends as Friesen Performance IMCA Modifieds presented by Beaty Excavating, IMCA Sunoco Stock Cars presented by Christie Door Company, IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stocks presented by Vermedahl Trucking, Friesen Performance IMCA Northern SportMods presented by Houdek Auto Center and Mach-1 IMCA Sport Compacts presented by iHeart Radio will continue their season-long point battles.
The annual candy dash, which set a Guinness World Record just two years ago, will be held on the front stretch during intermission. Well over 1,000 Lbs of candy will be up-for-grabs for the kids in attendance Sunday night.
Gates open at 3:30, with hot laps scheduled for 5:30 and racing to follow.
Grandstand admission is $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and veterans, and $5 for ages 6-14. Kids ages five and under will be admitted free if accompanying a paid adult.
Pit passes are $30.
For more information on race day, call the track phone at 319-883-9984.
The latest speedway news is available at BCSBullRing.com or @BCSBullRing on Facebook.
The June 4 event will be broadcast live on IMCA.tv.