VINTON — Never underestimate the power of a lemonade stand — especially if it belongs to Brantley and Hudson Dvorak.
The Vinton Food Pantry depends on donations to survive. Since it was incorporated in 1985, the pantry has worked to provide food for families in need. Thanks to community support and a steady, dedicated group of volunteers, it has been open every week – sometimes two days, sometimes one. That support is key.
Community support sometimes comes from some surprising places – and people. Last month brought us an amazing gift of 48 pounds of food bought with funds raised by two boys whose lemonade stand – in just one day – generated $120. Those boys – Brantley, age 7, and his brother Hudson, age 4 — saved half for themselves to use for special things they want. The rest they used to buy groceries for our food pantry.
Brantley, Hudson and their mom, Maggie, live between Van Horne and Keystone. They set up their first-ever lemonade stand at their grandma’s house in Newhall last month.
The boys knew of the food pantry because their mom organized two food drives earlier this year, using utility vehicles (UTVs). She posts the idea and date on her Facebook page and circulates a flyer, inviting UTV riders to join the effort.
“We go to different towns and ride together. People bring their food donations to us,” she said. The one they did in Keystone drew 90 riders. In July, they joined Garrison’s 150th anniversary celebration.
They start and finish at the campground her boyfriend owns near Tara Hills Country Club outside Van Horne.
“It brings people to the campground and also generates support for the food pantry,” Maggie added. “Sometimes it’s just nice to give back to people, And food is something that everybody needs.”
When her boys wanted to set up a lemonade stand, Maggie talked with them about what to do with the money they raised.
“Brantley asked, ‘How about we give people food?’” Maggie recalled. “I said, that would be great.”
The lemonade stand was fun and customers were generous when they heard what the boys were doing with their proceeds.
“It’s one of those things I was taught, that giving is better than receiving,” Maggie said. “When my kids get kind of needy and want, want, want, we have to take a step back. I just want them to realize that not all kids have what they have. Not everyone gets three meals a day.”
It’s also important to her that the boys remember to give when they can. Their dad died two years ago this summer.
“I tell them, ‘You have to make memories here because you can’t take it with you. Do good things now, while you’re here. Be kind,’ she said.
After the boys counted their profits, it was time to buy food. Maggie took them to the grocery store “and watched them pick the food they wanted to give,” Maggie said, laughing. “They picked stuff they like – cereal, mac ‘n’ cheese. They were so excited!”
Maggie and her boys brought the food to the pantry; we thanked them for their generosity. Later, we showed them the shelves of food we use to feed families every week; some of the food they brought is on those shelves.
Now that they are experienced lemonade salesmen, the boys are ready to do it again. They’ll hold another one-day fundraiser with their stand before school starts.