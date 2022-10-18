Leo Donald Everhard, age 87, of Waverly, Iowa and Formerly of Eagle Grove, Iowa, died October 13, 2022, Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Leo was born on March 30, 1935, in rural Emmetsburg, Iowa, the son of Edward and Helen (Zinnel) Everhard. On September 21, 1968, he was united in marriage to Marie Thebiay, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Webster City, Iowa. During his life Leo worked for ten years at Weyerhauser in Albert Lea, Minnesota and then at Frigidaire in Webster City, Iowa for over twenty-five years, retiring in 1995.
Leo was a lifelong active member of Lutheran Churches, Missouri Synod, most recently St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waverly. He also was a member of the United Auto Workers Union. Leo’s greatest joy in life was time with his family, however, he also loved gardening and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Leo’s memory is honored by his son, Richard (Laurie) Everhardt of Waverly, grandsons Luke Everhardt of Denver, Colorado and Adam Everhardt of Ames, Iowa, several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Harvey (Norma), Raymond (Shelda), Junior (Evelyn), LeRoy (Joanne), and three nephews.
Leo has been cremated. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 18, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waverly. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church. Memorials may be directed to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church or St. Croix Hospice and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.