I heard on the news last week that an outbreak of leprosy had occurred in central Florida. That got me thinking about the history of the disease and the postcards associated with it.
Leprosy is a chronic, debilitating infectious disease that has been known for more than four thousand years. It is mentioned in the Christian Bible as well as many other ancient texts. Until the twentieth century, the diagnosis of leprosy meant a slow, painful, and disfiguring death. For centuries, it was not known what caused the disease, how it was acquired or how to treat it. Then in 1873, a Norwegian physician named Gerhard Armauer Hansen (Figure #1) identified the organism that caused leprosy, Mycobacterium leprae. Today, leprosy is also known as Hansen’s disease.
Without an effective medication to treat leprosy and believing (falsely as it turned out) that it was highly contagious, persons so afflicted were consigned to leper colonies where they were segregated from the general population. These colonies were established all over the world, one of the most famous being the leper colony at Kalaupapa on the Hawaiian island of Molokai (Figure #2). It was there that in 1864 a young Catholic priest from Belgium took up residence to minister to and care for the lepers of Hawaii.
Joseph de Veuster was born in Tremelo, Belgium, on January third, 1840. He studied for the priesthood and in 1858 joined the Society of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary at Leuven, Belgium. In 1863, his older brother, who was also a priest, was assigned to the Hawaiian Islands as a missionary. However, when he became ill, Joseph volunteered to take his brother’s place. Joseph de Veuster reached Hawaii in 1864 where he was ordained a priest and became known as Father Damien (Figure #3).
The conditions that Father Damien encountered at the leper colony were deplorable. The Hawaiian government had essentially exiled anyone who showed signs of leprosy to Kalaupapa to die. And to be sure, their deaths were not easy. Mycobacterium leprae attacks the skin, nerves, and mucus membranes of its victims. This results in painful ulcerations within the mouth and nose, destruction of peripheral nerves and blindness. Eventually, the skin of the face, especially the nose, begins to sluff resulting in gross deformity (Figure #4). The fingers and toes are equally afflicted. Death is prolonged, disfiguring and extremely painful. In light of such suffering and with only supportive care and prayer to offer as treatment, Father Damien could have chosen other duties on which to devote his time and energy. Instead, Father Damien took over the supervision of the colony and remained there for the next twenty years. In the end, that decision cost Father Damien his life. In April of 1889, Father Damien died of the very disease he had so valiantly fought against. His grave on Molokai is shown in Figure #5.
In honor of his heroic work, Joseph de Veuster was beatified by Pope John Paul II in 1995 and canonized by Pope Benedict XVI in 2009. Today, a statue of Saint Damien of Molokai stands in the National Statuary Hall of the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C.