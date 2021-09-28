The City of Oelwein is concerned that Fayette County is continuing to look into a contract for only three cities in the county to provide dispatching. The City of Oelwein has concerns over a contract. Oelwein signed a one year contract knowing that Fayette County would make a goodwill effort to incorporate this cost into the general tax levy.
The Supervisors have voiced concerns about fairness and feel that with the added work from Oelwein, going to a contract is fair. This statement is false. The County does not have a formula for how much dispatch and 911 services should cost whether that is based on population or calls for service. Early contract numbers for Fayette and West Union reflect no formula showing how these charges are fair or even equitable. The City Council of Oelwein has requested that Fayette County provide numbers to show the impact on the county. The only numbers that have been presented have come from Oelwein.
Additional concerns are listed below:
1) Oelwein had funded dispatch in Oelwein from 1973 to 2021. They did this while paying the same tax rate as the balance of the county to also fund the dispatch center in West Union.
2) Oelwein paid for all radio upgrades without assistance from the 911 board or the county, to the sum of nearly $1 million. Consideration is now being given to have the county bond for a large portion of updating the radio system throughout the balance of the county. Oelwein residents have paid for our upgrade and will now be paying the additional tax to fund the other entities in the county.
3) Oelwein residents still pay a tax rate that includes funds for the Sheriff’s Office and dispatch. Charging an additional rate is double-taxation of our community members and businesses.
The City of Oelwein wants the Supervisors to reconsider their position on contracts and move the dispatch service to a tax levy that is paid across the county. The City of Oelwein thanks Fayette County for their time and transparency throughout this process.