To the Editor:
This is in response to a letter printed Feb. 19 that was submitted by a group of misguided Trumplicans who obviously have been infected by the Trump fever virus. This was the most outrageous piece of garbage and lies witnessed in my sixty years of reading the Bulletin Journal. Calling the criminals who attacked the Capitol Jan. 6, 2021, patriots is a big lie and an insult to all Americans. Calling the insurrection a peaceful protest is an even bigger lie. The only thing fraudulent about the 2020 election was Trump’s attempt to overturn that election by frivolous lawsuits, forming illegal slates of electors in several states, and organizing the Jan.6 riot. Trumplicans are trying to playdown and put a spin on Trump’s riot to try to re-elect him in 2024. Trump lost the 2020 election because he insulted the blacks, Hispanics, Muslims, women, Gold Star parents, Democrats, and any Republicans who stood up or spoke against him. He was a loser and will lose again if allowed to run again.
Back to the rioters; early in the history of our country these criminals would have been considered treasonous and shot. There is an old saying – The flaw of a free society is people are free to be stupid. Finally, to my former friends who signed this piece of garbage, WWJS (What would Jesus Say?).
Nels Wehner
Independence