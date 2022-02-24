To the Editor:
The Buchanan County supervisors recently declared that Buchanan County is a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County and people in Delaware County held events promoting the so-called Constitutional Sheriff movement started by Richard Mack, the former board member of the Oath Keepers. Remember them, the ones who are under indictment for sedition? These people want to set up sheriffs as the sole judge of the constitutionality of a law.
Our system is based on the idea that laws apply to everyone, that Congress passes laws, the President administers laws, and the judiciary decides whether the law is constitutional. Our Founders decided that the federal law was to be supreme to local and state laws and enshrined this in the Supremacy Clause of the constitution. They did this to prevent tyranny, which is when a single person, such as a sheriff, exerts all three powers.
The Constitutional Sheriff movement and the idea that laws can be arbitrarily nullified were both started by avowed racists. We fought the Civil War to end this pernicious idea. I am saddened that it has come back. I urge the Buchanan County Supervisors, Clayton Ohrt, Gary Gissel and Don Shonka to disavow their 2nd Amendment Sanctuary proclamation, disavow any notion of promoting the so-called Constitutional Sheriff movement and to avow their personal allegiance to the Constitution, as well as the County’s. I urge all of you to reach out to them to tell them to pledge allegiance to the Constitution.
Dan Callahan
Independence