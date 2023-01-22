Dear Fellow Citizens:
Why are the “Letters to the Editor” usually letters from areas outside of Benton County (usually Linn County, Iowa County and the worst – Johnson County? These folks probably don’t even subscribe to the Vinton papers.
Their letters are usually full of distortions and half truths with pleadings for us to go further to the left in our voting, and in our thought process. They thrive on fear and name calling (Republicans are all MAGAs).
Exactly how do Republicans threaten our freedom to vote? Is it because we want people’s votes to be accurately counted (verifying who you are by sharing an ID)? Who is cutting Social Security and Medicare? Nobody!
Is this nonpartisan Office of Congressional Ethics really nonpartisan? Is the FBI really nonpartisan when, at election time, it works with Big Tech to stop or censor the news? The FBI has had Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptops since 2019 – 4 years – and they are still shielding him, the “big guy” and the uncle. The FBI obtained FISA warrants that they know were based on false Intel and sold it to the FISA judges to try and get the goods on a political opponent and also when he was sitting president, they were still spying on him.
Defenders of democracy? No way O’Biden and his administration anywhere close to this. What investigations into the O’Biden administration are we talking about– loose security files left in a garage beside somebody’s Corvette which is attached to a house with no security. That this wayward son has access to even to and even claim that the house in question is and has used that house’s address for credit card applications and other mailings? Where are the 40 agents in tactical gear ready to bust down doors and photograph offending materials? What about the politicizing of the DOJ and the FBI? Is that defending freedom? Attacks on the 1st and 2nd amendments prove otherwise?
Oh, and by the way – I too want to protect and defend all of our freedoms and our country. Also one more point of correction – we are a republic, not a democracy.
Rodney Janssen
A proud Vinton citizen