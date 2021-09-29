Dear Sir:
I write in response to the article by Vinton-Shellsburg School Board President Rob Levis that appeared on September 10th about Covid in school students. He urged parents, faculty, staff and students to use prudent measures to contain the virus spread. Nonetheless, the overtone of his article was one of alarm. I draw to your attention two particular statements in his article.
Levis noted that the new virus strain is “much more likely” to impact kids. Let’s take a close look at this statement. The Centers for disease Control has stated that as of September 15th, 280 children nationwide between ages 5 and 18 have died of Covid since the onset of the pandemic in the winter of 2020; that is out of 5.3 million confirmed childhood cases. Let me do the math for you: that’s 0.0052%.
Although the Delta variance is more problematic for minors, the fatality rate is still strikingly low. (If you weigh 200 pounds and you weigh again next month and you weigh 201, I suppose you’ve gained weight, but so what?)
Levis also expressed his apprehension that 13 students were confirmed with Covid as of early September. Out of the whole school district? Again, so what? How many students are out of school on any day each winter with strep throat or the flu?
Unfortunately, he doesn’t give us these data because it would be interesting to compare those infection rates. Besides, the medical field has recognized since the earliest days of the pandemic that this virus presents less threat to young people than does the flu. Yet we don’t push panic buttons like this over the flu and strep throat.
I hope our county’s school districts avoid the draconian, and bizarre, regulations that we see around the country: universal masking, pupils having to eat lunch outdoors (while not facing each other) and they’re instructed to avoid heavy breathing. And no, I’m not making this up.
Remember, no one has a right to an illness-free life. Practice good hygiene, but don’t buy into scare tactics.
Respectfully submitted,
Rich Zeis
5058 32 Avenue
Walker, IA 52352