I accidentally found Vinton City Park along the river. What a fantastic park you have. Got my heart beating walking up the snowhill. And saw your beautiful playground with so many different activities for the kids. Swimming pool, pickle ball and tennis courts, ball diamonds, stage for bands plus more for kids of all ages. How thoughtful to put part of your park close to the retirement centers. What a treasure your town has. Thank you to your many taxpayers who have made this a beautiful recreational place for your citizens as well as visitors. I’m sending pictures to my friend whose passion is disk golf. What a challenging course. I drove an hour to get to Vinton and I will be back.
Jane Watson