To the Editor:
I am writing this letter to clarify to fellow readers what a Constitutional Sheriff is. Constitutional Sheriff’s believe that they are the highest authority and that they have the power and duty to defy or disregard laws they deem unconstitutional. These sheriffs also believe that they hold the power to call up male citizens between the ages of 15 to 45 to serve as part of the sheriff’s posse, known as a “Posse Comitatus.”
The Constitutional Sheriff or County Supremacy Movement, itself, arose from the far-right Posse Comitatus, a racist and anti-Semitic group from the 1970’s and 1980’s that also defined the sheriff as the highest legitimate authority in the country. This group was characterized by paramilitary figures and the promotion of conspiracy theories. The push for Constitutional Sherriff is a well-funded campaign marketed by the gun lobby and supported by anti-government extremist groups such as Gun Owners of America, The Oath Keepers, and the Constitutional Sheriff’s and Peace Officers Association.
When sheriffs or any other elected officials state that they are not going to enforce the laws, they are violating their oath of office and the Iowa State Constitution. It is ironic because these individuals claim to be defending the constitution when in reality, they are violating it by refusing to enforce laws that were legally enacted by their state legislatures.
Sue Johanningmeier
Quasqueton