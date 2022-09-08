“All Rights Reserved, ‘Without Prejudice”, U.C.C, 1-308
Most likely a bit late concerning the City council of Keystone, Iowa evicting pit dogs, but their sovereign City of Keystone employers need uncensored information on this subject. Insurance companies, not all but some, may be behind this situation
U.S. Constitution states government regulates, not pander unto, the wishes of commerce. To do so in this case, violates the Constitutional Rights of the sovereign citizens property rights. If they did such without telling the citizen their why in city council meeting is a form of censorship and a violation of Article I, Section 6 in the Iowa Constitution.
The City of Keystone City Council may be in violation of Article I, Sections 1, 2,6? Article XII, Section 1. When the pit dog issue first came out, the Iowa General Assembly said they will not support it. Can it be the City council not only violated property rights but also their “Oath” to support the Constitution of the State, i.e. Commonwealth, of Iowa?
The fault with pit dogs are its attack non-human identities, unless otherwise trained. The alternative is an escape proof fence
Roger Roth
Muscatine, IA
563-554-0847