To the Editor:
Tom Huston is running for Independence City Council, 5th Ward. He and his wife, Andrea, have lived in Independence for over 30 years and have three sons who graduated from Independence High School. All 3three were active in sports and fine arts.
Tom has been very active in local high school sports and the mentoring program. He is community minded and will thoroughly examine dealings of the City Council. He will be a great asset to the government of this city.
John Christensen
Independence