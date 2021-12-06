To The Editor:
A recent letter by a Sue Johanningmeir regarding Constitutional Sheriffs was full of misinformation. She implied that the “movement” was full of far right groups that were determined to defy laws passed by the legislature.
All public officials are required to take an “oath of office” to uphold and defend both the Federal and State Constitutions against all enemies foreign and domestic. That includes everyone in public office that is elected. Your County Sheriff is the only law enforcement official that is elected in the US. The rest are appointed.
When one takes the oath, it is their obligation to know the Constitution so they know what they are defending. When one refers to a “Contitutional Sheriff” it is referring to a Sheriff that knows his Constitution and upholds their Oath. The same goes with any elected official. And there are those elected officials who do not uphold their oath.
So the question becomes, do you want your Sheriff to uphold his oath and guarantee your rights as outlined in the Bill of Rights in the Constitutions? One Sheriff in Iowa recently stated that he would not enforce any mask mandates? Why, because mask mandates by government are illegal and he knows that they are illegal. He just guaranteed your rights!
Ms Johanningmeir made some atrocious claims about people that support such a movement are “racist” and “anti-semintic”. Does she personally know these people she criticized who support Constitutional Sheriffs?
A second letter by a Dan Callahan that also chastised those that support Constitutional Sheriffs implied much of the same. What both Ms Johanningmeir and Mr. Callahan failed to tell you is that they are part of the Buchanan County Democrat Central Committee.
Gary Shawver
Wadena, IA