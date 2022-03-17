Recently there was a letter to the editor that suggested “with the slightest bit of research” my concerns about Constitutional Sheriffs can be resolved. The word “research” must be referring to a systematic investigation of the issue. When someone says they are doing their own research they look typically for sources that confirm what they believe (confirmation bias).
People doing their own research are not researching at all but, are doing a selective literature review unaware of or dismissing the likely cognitive bias often arising. Like Confucius is credited as saying “Real knowledge is to know the extent of one’s ignorance.”
Let’s just say that the previous Letter to the Editor that suggested you do your own research would not meet the Burden of Proof to be defined as Research.
Let common sense prevail and not get into the rhetoric that was presented.
There appears to be a struggle for Constitutional Sheriff initiative. If the Constitutional Sheriffs established authority is above the Federal Government, there is an apparent conflict with the United States Constitution.
Evidence:
1) The United States Constitution is a doctrine that establishes government’s authority through a body of laws, rights, and privileges. Contained in the Constitution is a section referred to as the “Supremacy Clause”. The Supreme Authority of the land.
2) The “Rule of Law” is a principle under which ALL persons, institutions, and societies are accountable to laws that are: Publicly promulgated, equally enforced, and consistent.
3) Patriotism is the allegiance to the laws and Constitution of the United States.
Logically then:
If Sheriff’s can decide which federal laws to enforce, it appears logical that the Constitutional Sheriff concept is unconstitutional, opposed to the rule of law and, unpatriotic.
The Constitutional Sheriff position is an UNCONSTITUTIONAL idea for the Buchanan County.
Dan Freeman
Independence