Topsoil is precious
Iowa topsoil is more precious than silver and gold and it’s damn sure more precious than carbon capture.
It is life-giving and sustaining.
It is a gift from God to us and we must care for it, build it, and protect it from corporate interest.
You cannot smash it, move it and then try to reconstruct it.
It simply does not work that way.
The pipeline companies are wrong in saying that they will put it back better than it was (build back better).
We all are so lucky to be able to live on this land and people are losing sight of that.
Besides the dangers and wasted government spending that is involved with this pipeline (blatantly obvious), all of the farmers that are affected by this are simply trying to protect their topsoil as they KNOW (not theorize) its value to the world. Not just its value to a pipeline company.
The Iowa Utilities Board cannot in good conscience possibly allow our lands to be eminent domain property for such greed.
If they do, something is definitely up. We are to be offered a lot of money to let this go through, but we are turning it down. The utilities board should do the same.
Leon McNeilus
Waverly