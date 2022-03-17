To the Editor:
You say the movement is not for any change. If that were the case there wouldn’t be any need for a movement, would there?
What this movement is actually about, no matter how it’s packaged, (check out our “Right to Work” law), is for “Constitutional Sheriffs” to decide on their own which laws he/she deems “Constitutional “and which he/she does not. Which laws he/she will uphold and which ones he/she won’t. To quote your own words, Sheriffs are “executive and administrative officers”. Executors and administrators carry out the duties prescribed for them. They are NOT lawmakers nor judges. When an officer of the law decides on a warning vs ticket, for example, they are using discretion about the level of punishment for violating said law. It is not deciding on the merits of that law.
Check out how this went for the former Maricopa County, AZ. Sheriff or the former prosecutor that decided not to prosecute Ahmad Arbery’s murderers. I doubt that every law enforcement officer that decides to ignore the law can count on a presidential pardon to keep them out of prison.
To hand over this kind of authority to law ENFORCEMENT officers is, indeed, inviting anarchy.
Finally, the Supremacy Clause of the United States Constitution, Article VI, Paragraph 2 makes it clear that Federal Law takes precedent over State laws. We already fought the Civil War to settle this.
Dig deep. We can’t take anything at face value these days.
Vicki Pilcher
Independence