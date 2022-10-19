On the Iowa Senate
District 29 race
I am asking you to support Sandy Salmon for Iowa Senate District 29. I have followed Sandy as she has been a State Representative for several years. I am impressed with her hard work, honesty, trustworthiness, and common sense. She was born and raised in NW Iowa, served in the Marine Corps, married and has lived in NE Iowa for 30 years. Sandy homeschooled her children through high school so she knows education and has budgeted for a one income family.so she knows finances. She will be an advocate for pro-life, school choice, gun rights, balancing the budget, election integrity, law enforcement, etc.. I know that Sandy will work hard in the Senate to do what is best for the people of Iowa. Please cast your vote for Sandy Salmon.
Ruth Mitchell
Charles City
On Salmon’s Campaign
We are writing to ask you to cast your vote for State Representative Sandy Salmon for Iowa Senate District #29 on November 8th. We know Sandy to be a person of high integrity and strong family values. She proudly served our country in the Marine Corp and fully understands what it means to protect the freedoms that our Founding Fathers constructed our Constitution on. She raised and educated her family through Home School from elementary through high school. Through this she garnered a strong understanding of what is required to educate our children well. She managed her families’ budget and fully understands what it means to make sacrifices in order to maintain financial responsibility. Her background of being raised on a farm and now being a farm owner gives her a full spectrum of comprehending the importance that agriculture holds in Iowa and to the many Century Farms that this state proudly consists of. She has always been a good listener of her constituents concerns, which we can personally attest to. Her strong work ethic ensures that she will continue to work hard for her constituents and our love for this country. We highly support Sandy and encourage you to cast your vote for her.
Curt and Deb Junker
Denver
Inspired by Salmon
I was inspired when I met State Representative Sandy Salmon for the first-time last November while she was in New Hampton contemplating a run for the new Iowa Senate District # 29 which includes all of Chickasaw, Bremer, Butler, and most of Floyd counties. Sandy’s authenticity resonated with me throughout her introduction. She learned faith, family, and hard work values while growing up on a small family farm in northwest Iowa. Then she graduated from UNI and served in the Marine Corps before raising and educating three sons with her husband. The last ten years Sandy has served in the Iowa Legislature representing Bremer and a portion of Black Hawk counties.
I asked to receive her biweekly legislative newsletter (www.sandysalmon.org) and continue to be enlightened by her working knowledge of budget, taxes, regulation, education, private property rights, support for the preborn, 1st and 2nd amendments issues, election integrity, China virus, law enforcement, and veteran affairs.
I consider Sandy Salmon a prime candidate for Iowa Senate District #29 and urge you to support her on Election Day, November 8th.
Todd Becker
New Hampton
Support for Dashner
It is with enthusiasm I write in support of Jill Dashner for Bremer County Attorney. I have been the Bremer County Attorney for 24 years and I am retiring at the end of my current term.
Ms. Dashner came to this office in 2006 after five years as a prosecutor with the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office. Her experience in that office was invaluable for the role she would assume in Bremer County.
Ms. Dashner has always carried a large and varied caseload but her responsibilities have increased during her tenure with this office. She started as the Assistant County Attorney and was sworn in as the Deputy County Attorney in 2013.
Ms. Dashner’s current caseload includes prosecuting felony and misdemeanor cases as well as juvenile delinquencies. She administers her large caseload with fairness and a willingness to go to trial should the need arise. She has had success trying cases to juries and judges.
As my Deputy she has also been involved in advising county offices on different legal issues. She is familiar with the workings of this office and with the issues in Bremer County. During her sixteen years as my assistant/deputy she has developed relationships with attorneys, judges, law enforcement and the community that make her institutional memory inestimable.
Ms. Dashner is running as a democrat and I would encourage my fellow republicans to vote for her due to her solid prosecutorial philosophy, experience and dedication to the position as well as the county. Her opponent was a registered democrat at the time I ran for re-election in 2018. Quite frankly, a vote for Ms. Dashner gives away nothing in political philosophy but does provides solid prosecution for the community.
Ms. Dashner, with her experience, would hit the floor running as the Bremer County Attorney. More than that Ms. Dashner would fulfill the duties with confidence, fairness, kindness and efficiency.
Ms. Dashner has my full confidence and full support.
Kasey Earl Wadding
Waverly