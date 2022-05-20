VINTON — The staff at the Vinton Public Library has new way of connecting with the community and connecting the community together.
The Unity Project essentially looks like a maypole. This project started this past Saturday, May 14th, according to Children’s Librarian Colton Neeley.
“The Unity Project starts with the participant wrapping their chosen string of yarn around the center.” “Then the participant finds a statement that they agree with/identify with. The participant will find statements like ‘I’m left-handed, I’m an ally, or I’m a cat person.’” The participant wraps the yarn around the different poles until they are finished. You tie your piece of yarn around the last pole you identify with. You can wrap your yarn around any number of poles. “The goal of this project is to show the community how we are all connected.” “The end project looks like a web of colorful yarn.”
Community members end up feeling connected to each other and feel that they have also learned something about themselves. “There has also been a lot of support from the community regarding this unity project.” “There is also a chalkboard that the community is welcome to write on.” The prompt for the community is “I am…” The job of the community is to fill in the blank. There are statements such as “an ally”, “a mom”, and “a gardener”. Participants will find their supplies in the center of the project, where they begin the project.
On Saturday, the group that set up the project offered participants cookies and other sweet treats after completing the project. This project is welcome to people of all ages and the library team would love to see more engagement with it.
“The community is welcome to contribute and enjoy this activity for the next two weeks. It’s been a topic that has been in the works for over a year, when the previous librarian left, the project was pushed back,” Neeley added. “Renee Greenlee brought up the idea of this project and the library staff felt it was the right time for the community to have this unity project.
“We’re hoping to include more community projects like the Unity Project in the future.” The librarians aren’t sure what is in store for their little community but whatever they come up with, I’m sure it’ll be met with lots of support and community engagement!
“The goal of this unity project is to bring the community together; the unity project serves as a visual representation of how we are all connected together and focuses on our similarities rather than our differences.” “It serves as a way of bringing the community together.”