CLARION — Heartland Museum is hosting a presentation on “Barn Quilts” on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 1:30 p.m., at 119 Ninth St. SW in Clarion. This is a free presentation and is supported by a mini grant received from Humanities Iowa.
Guest speaker Darcy Maulsby, from Lake City, will present some of the history behind barn quilts, and examples of patterns. Maulsby writes and speaks in addition to offering coaching in farming and business. She will have Iowa historical books for sale. Light refreshments will be served.
Heartland Museum is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — last admission is 2 p.m. Call 515-602-6000 for more information.