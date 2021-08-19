JOHNSTON, Iowa – August 18, 2021– The Iowa Corn Promotion Board® (ICPB) was proud to sponsor Cornivore, the corn-fed steer, at this year’s 39th Annual Governor’s Charity Steer Show on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa. This year’s steer was accompanied by the incoming Iowa Corn Growers Association (ICGA) President Lance Lillibridge, a corn and beef producer from Vinton, Iowa, and Tate Haughenbury, a high school Junior from Coggon, Iowa.
Team Cornivore participated in the first-ever Community Hero award associated with the event this year. Altogether, team Cornivore raised 570 donations of non-perishable items for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, along with nearly 70 pounds, or 28 gallons, of pop can tabs. This year’s Governor’s Charity Steer Show broke the all-time record for donations with $375,265.92 raised for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa. Cornivore’s contribution to the auction totaled nearly $10,000.
All proceeds of the show go directly to the Ronald McDonald Houses of Iowa and the families in need at the facility. To find out more about the importance of the beef industry to Iowa’s corn farmers, go to www.iowacorn.org/corn-uses/livestock/.