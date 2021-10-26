INDEPENDENCE – On October 15th, Division Manager for Area Ambulance Service of Buchanan County, Linda Dugan, received her final dispatch call offering words of gratitude for providing EMS services in Buchanan County for the past 30 years, along with warm wishes for an enjoyable, well-deserved retirement.
Linda began her distinguished EMS career 30 years ago, with 28 of those years as a dedicated paramedic to the citizens of Buchanan County. In 2006, Linda rose to the rank of Division Manager for Area Ambulance Service of Buchanan County where she continued her selfless service for those in need of emergency assistance. While serving as a paramedic and division manager, Linda held roles in the emergency department and radiology department at Buchanan County Health Center.
“Linda has been the Division Manager for Area Ambulance Service’s Buchanan County Division for the last 16 years. She has done an incredible job for Area Ambulance Service, but most importantly, she has served her community by providing outstanding and many times life-saving patient care to all that have needed our service,” commented Keith Rippy, CEO of Area Ambulance Service. “I have the utmost respect for Linda and all that she has accomplished during her distinguished career. She is a consummate professional and a true friend. I wish her all the best in her well-earned and well-deserved retirement.”
Linda has been a pillar of our county’s Ambulance service for over 25 years. Through the years, people in the community have recognized her, and have been comforted in knowing that they or their loved ones will receive exceptional care because of her well-respected reputation,” commented BCHC’s Chief Nursing Officer, Tara McEnany. “Her leadership and dedication to Buchanan County has been greatly appreciated and will not be forgotten.”
Area Ambulance Service, Buchanan County Health Center, and Buchanan County EMS Association along with several other Buchanan County and surrounding agencies wish Linda the very best in her retirement and future endeavors! Linda’s leadership, knowledge, and dedication will be missed among her colleagues and those she served.