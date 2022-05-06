Lindsay Finnegan is a therapist who has worked out of an office in Independence since 2014. During COVID season, she switched her office over to Waterloo to stay close to her family, but has maintained her clients in the area and is happy to take new clients!
She grew up in Laurens, a small town in Northwest Iowa. She has a younger brother who works as an engineer at John Deere and a younger sister who is a nurse. Her family is still very close and she says, “we all intentionally make our relationships with each other a priority.” Her parents also live in Waterloo now, with her dad working at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and her mother doing daycare for all the grandchildren!
She has been married to her husband, Andrew, for eight years. Her husband will become the Director of Resident Relations at Western Home Communities in late May. They have three children. Rylan is the oldest at six years and is in kindergarten. “He’s one of the most caring and kind kids.” Finnegan said about her boy. Emalee is four years old and enjoys being in dance and playing with Barbies. Jayce is the youngest at two years and loves tractors. “He drives a little tractor around the house and wears the same three John Deere tractor shirts over and over.” They are also preparing for a new baby girl due in June.
Finnegan attended UNI and graduated with a Masters in Social Work in 2009. After becoming licensed, she began to work in Estherville, with Early Head Start for a few months. She then moved back to Waterloo to work as a hospice social worker until she got hired at Four Oaks in Independence in December of 2010. She said about working at Four Oaks, “Working at Four Oaks gave me the challenges I was hoping for as I was able to work with teenagers in residential treatment.” She then began her practice in Independence in November of 2014. The reason she decided to go into social work goes all the way back to middle school. One of her favorite shows at the time was Judging Amy. She thought that Maxine Grey, a DHS social worker on the show, was helping kids and had a strong personality. She liked how Maxine told it how it was. “Watching her made me want to help kids and others. We need to be confronted with the truth even when it stings a bit to hear.”
In her private practice, Finnegan provides mental health services to children through adults in person and through telehealth. She works with families, individuals, and couples. She mostly uses a cognitive behavioral approach in sessions with her clients. She says, “This approach teaches my clients how to challenge their thoughts. When tough situations arise, we often focus on the feeling that we have over what happened. If we back up and can identify the thought first, then often we can change how we feel and how we react to the situation. Thoughts lead to feelings and feelings lead to behaviors.”
Finnegan has also started using Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, which is a technique that helps clients work through past traumas, especially for those clients who have a hard time opening up about trauma.
When asked about mental health’s importance, Finnegan said many people struggle with their mental health. Depression and anxiety are very common for people with all the stresses of life. Suicide rates continue to rise. “If we can be more proactive in taking care of our mental health, these rates would decrease. We all need to do better with self-care.”
If you are considering whether or not to seek professional help, Finnegan has some suggestions. She said, “if you are feeling overwhelmed with the stresses in life, you should reach out to someone for guidance. It is healthy to talk about things that feel problematic to you. If you are ever feeling that life is not work living, do not hesitate to speak up about these feelings. Contact a friend or family member who can help and set up a time to meet with a professional.”
Over time, Finnegan has noticed that there are more conversations about the importance of taking care of your mental health. She thinks this is great for normalizing the fact that many people go through mental health issues and it is okay to get help for them. She believes there is still a stigma to seeking help for mental health which she hopes we as a society are getting closer to breaking. She also believes people talk more about self-care but there is still a lot of societal pressure that makes people feel like taking care of oneself is selfish.
Finally, Finnegan has some advice for people. She says everyone needs to do better focusing on taking care of ourselves. “We need to focus on eating healthy and exercising, of course, but also doing other things that we enjoy.” The daily grind takes over our time and we forget to take care of ourselves. “We need to get better at saying no to things that are holding us back and/or not helping us grow.”