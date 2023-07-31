On Thursday July 27th, 2023 Linn County Deputies along with Palo Fire Department and Hiawatha Ambulance Service responded to a single vehicle accident with injury in the 2500 block of Covington Rd, rural Palo, IA.
Emergency responders arrived on scene and observed a silver Ford Taurus upside down in the west ditch and its driver still inside. The driver was extricated by Hiawatha Ambulance Service and Palo Fire Department.
Upon investigation it was discovered the driver and sole occupant of the Taurus, William Kasner of Shellsburg (65) was northbound on Covington Rd, had fallen asleep and crossed into on coming traffic and continued into the ditch on the west side. He then struck a driveway and flipped.
Kasner was transported by Hiawatha Ambulance Service for non-life threatening injuries.