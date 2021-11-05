INDEPENDENCE – Pastor John and Deb Sheda invite you to special days of “Prophetic Meetings,” from November 11 through November 13 at The Living Water Church in Independence. Afternoon meetings begin at 3 p.m. and evening meetings begin at 7 p.m. Suppers provided by the Church will be at 5 p.m.
Evangelists speaking include Dr. Sean Strong, Dr. Ron Breese, Evangelists Bob Newton, Ron Lewis, and Del Bitner. Praise and Worship will be led by Jeff and April Davis.
The Living Water Church is located at 113 2nd Ave. N.E. in Independence. For more information, call the Church at 319-334-6723. Hope to see you here.