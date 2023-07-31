Vinton Artist Dave Hobbs was awarded a Blue Ribbon at the Benton County Fair in the Miscellaneous Class for his scribble art. The judge called it “unique.” Hobbs uses magic markers to create a full page of free hand drawings. A close up view of his new art technique can be seen on display at the Farmers Savings Bank & Trust in Vinton.
Local Artist Awarded Blue Ribbon, Has Art Displayed
By Courtesy of local artist, Dave Hobbs
-
- Updated
