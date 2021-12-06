DES MOINES, IOWA (December 6, 2021) — LifeServe Blood Center is seeking eligible blood donors to give blood at upcoming community blood drives this holiday season to prevent a blood shortage.
Each holiday season, schedules fill up with holiday plans and traditions, travel, and other end of the year to-do tasks, taking up time that folks may have otherwise spent at a blood donation appointment. Unfortunately that decrease in donations does not line up with the increased need for blood in local medical centers.
Help keep your local hospital’s blood bank stocked by giving blood in your community at an upcoming blood drive! Appointments are required.
- Buchanan County Community Blood Drive, Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 12:30 PM — 5:00 PM at BCHC Wellness Center, 1600 First Street East.
Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.
LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in our regions since 1963. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe Blood Center is the SOLE provider of blood and blood products to more than 120 hospitals located across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. LifeServe is committed to saving lives by providing premier service to volunteer blood donors and access to a safe, quality blood supply for hospitals and patients. Your donation with LifeServe will help save your neighbor, a friend or family member or a stranger on the street. YOU make a difference in YOUR community.