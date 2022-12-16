Local Concerns
Buchanan County Public Health Department Director Tai Burkhart (MPH, BSN, RN) said Buchanan County is seeing the same trends locally.
“We have had several schools report 10% or greater absenteeism over the past few weeks,” said Burkhart. “What is being reported is respiratory type illnesses consistent with COVID, Influenza, and RSV. We have also seen some nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea being reported as well. Along with vaccinations, remember the 3 C’s: Clean, Cover & Contain. And please be extremely cautious around infants, as RSV can be devastating to them.”