Indianapolis — Rachel Rollinger, a member of the Vinton-Shellsburg FFA chapter in Vinton, Iowa, will be on stage and in the spotlight Nov. 1-4 during the 2023 National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.
Rollinger, a Senior and the daughter of Jeff and Susan Rollinger, has been selected to play Bass Clarinet in the National FFA Band.
Rollinger submitted an audition tape and was selected to help bring full instrumental balance to the band from a pool of applicants nationwide.
The National FFA Band will perform several times during the national convention and expo. Rollinger will join fellow band members in Indianapolis for rehearsals three days before the convention and expo begins.