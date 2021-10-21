VINTON--Rylie Plughaupt of Vinton was honored to accompany her grandfather Dale Speidel, 99 of Vinton this week on an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. Speidel was the oldest veteran to join the group. Members met with Senator Charles Grassley and Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks upon arrival.
“It was such a blessing for me to be able to go on this trip with him and celebrate his service to his country,” said Rylie. “He was honored and grateful for all of the love and thanks he received!” She said it was especially meaningful that his great grandchildren were able to come and welcome him home.
Speidel served with the Army Corp Engineers during World War II.