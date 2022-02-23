These are area waters that have been included in the new draft Impaired Waters List from the Iowa DNR.
Brush Creek (From Volga River to Brush Creek Canyon): E.coli bacteria level exceeds a standard.
Cox Creek (north of Strawberry Point): Low aquatic macroinvertebrate IBI. E.coli bacteria level exceeds a standard
East Branch Buffalo Creek (east of Stanley to south of Jakway Forest): Organic enrichment-low dissolved oxygen (pollutant-caused impairment)
Grannis Creek (southeast of Fayette): E.coli bacteria level exceeds standard.
Hewett Creek: E.coli bacteria level exceeds a standard.
Mink Creek (north and west of Wadena): E.coli bacteria level exceeds standard.
Turkey River, Roberts Creek and Dry Mill Creek: E.coli bacteria level exceeds standard.
Little Volga River: E.coli bacteria level exceeds a standard.
Unnamed creek near Hazleton: Fish kills caused by animal waste in 2000 and 2009. Impairment remains as there is uncertainty regarding recovery of aquatic life.
Otter Creek (west and north of Elgin): E.coli bacteria level exceeds a standard.
Unnamed tributary to Otter Creek (south of West Union): Fish kill caused by pesticides in 2015. Impairment remains as there is uncertainty regarding recovery of aquatic life.
Volga River (From west of Fayette to Maynard and to Volga): Fish consumption advisory (mercury). E.coli bacteria exceeds a standard.
West Branch Pine Creek (southeast of Hazleton): Fish kill caused by hog confinement waste spill, Sept. 29. 2015. Estimated 5,459 fish dead. Impairment remains as there is uncertainty regarding recovery of aquatic life.
Wapsipinicon River (near Independence): Fish consumption advisory in effect: No more than 1 meal per week. E.coli bacteria exceeds a standard.
— Chris Baldus, editor@oelweindailyregister