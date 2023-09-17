Locals Celebrate with “Shift” Co-Director Kelsey Kremer

VINTON — With the help of his friend, colleague, and bicycle enthusiast Larry Ritland, Vintonian Frank Kruse organized a celebratory dinner for “Shift” Documentary Co-Director Kelsey Kremer.
Kruse invited guests to join Kremer at Lotus Restaurant in Vinton before the Palace Theater’s showing of “Shift” on Thursday, September 14. Since Kremer has roots in Vinton and RAGRAI Director Matt Phippen currently resides here, Kruse thought it appropriate to celebrate the film’s success in Vinton. Kelsey’s father and retired Vinton US Bank President John Kremer accompanied Kelsey to both the dinner and the film showing.
Retired Cedar Rapids police officer Cristy Hamblin was in the company since she has ridden in several RAGBRAI’s. In addition to biking and scuba diving with her husband, also a retired CR officer, Hamblin is currently 500 miles from completing the Appalachian Trail.
Also attending the dinner was “Shift” character Dana Chandler and her husband Mark from Des Moines. Chandler is the director of the Des Moines chapter of Black Girls Do Bike, and also works with at-risk students for the Des Moines school system. Her husband Mark is a pastor in Des Moines. Ritland and Chandler met on RAGBRAI before the documentary was filmed and have ridden other rides together. “Dayna & I met during RAGBRAI in 2021, simply riding along and began to chat,” Ritland said. Last March, Chandler and Ritland both rode in the Selma Civil Rights Route in Alabama, and in the Underground Railroad Ride in Southwest Iowa this past weekend.
Ritland is from Roland, Iowa, and is a Vietnam Veteran. He began cycling at age 67, and since then has ridden in six RAGBRAI’s. As a veteran, Ritland uses cycling to show support for other veterans. He rode the Alaska Highway at age 68 to pay tribute to an uncle who worked on the road during WWII. He also completed a cross-country ride at age 71 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of American Legion Nine Century rides (100 miles in a day,) and organized the Buffalo Soldiers Ride in Iowa to recognize the 125th anniversary of 25th Infantry Bicycle Corp of 1897. Attending the dinner with Ritland was Kay Mussman, from Vinton, who Ritland said has “supported me during all my adventures, has also ridden one RAGBRAI in 2018, and was the office manager/accountant/tour manager for my tour business,” Ritland said. Ritland’s daughter, Lindsey Ante, who rode RAGBRAI 2018, was also among the guests.
After dinner, the guests sat together at the Palace Theater’s showing of “Shift.”