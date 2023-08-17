VINTON – Concerns about the state of the old East school building was discussed during last week’s Vinton city council meeting.
Concerns have been raised in previous months about bricks falling off the building and what action could the city take.
“The building is in rather poor shape and unfortunately the property owner is not able to take care of the building,” Chris Ward, Vinton City Administrator, wrote in a memo to the council. The property owner has approached the city in the past and offered to give the property to the city.
However, one of the biggest issues with that exchange is how would the demolition be paid for to bring the building down. Ward reminded the council that the City did receive a grant and was able to have an asbestos inspection performed on the building.
“Unfortunately, the State of Iowa does not have grants available for the demotion of old school buildings,” Ward wrote in his memo. “One avenue that the City of Vinton would be able to pursue would be the use of Tax Increment Financing for the elimination of slum and blight. An urban renewal district would need to formed to do this. The disadvantage to doing this is that the city’s general fund would be decreased to pay for this.”
Ward explained that during the past legislative session there had been a bill introduced that would help fund the demolition of specifically abandoned schools. “However, it did not get out of committee,” he stated. “It may be introduced again in the next session, and we can see what support it may receive.”
Both Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, and Tami Stark, council member, voiced concerns about the city taking ownership of the property.
“We raised concerns when the property was last sold,” Stark said during the meeting. She added that she felt the property owner needed to have some responsibility because the building was not kept up like the promises that were made.”
Ward added that he would continue searching to see if it were possible for the city receive a government grant to help with the demolition of the building. He will provide an update at a later meeting.
In other business:
-Council approved the setting of a public hearing for Thursday, September 14, for the sale of a vacant lot on W 6th Street that is owned by the city.
A auction was held earlier this summer for the sale of the property with a starting bid of $5,000. There was no sale of the property at that time. During a council committee meeting it was decided to again try to auction the property off and have no minimum bid.
Vinton resident Dakoda Sellers was at the meeting and asked about his request for the alley next to the lot to be vacated. He stated he owned the lot on the other side of the alley, and would be interested in buying the lot if the alley was vacated.
“I just don’t want to vacate that alley before you actually own the property,” Stark stated during the meeting, sitting in the audience as a private citizen and not as a council member. “I’m not saying that the alley won’t be vacated, I’m must wanting I don’t want to take that action before the property is actual sold. We wouldn’t do that for anyone,” she said.
-Council approved the supervised display of fireworks during the annual Boomtown event Saturday, August 26, as well as the Boomtown Kiwanis 5k run that will be held that morning.
-During department reports, council learned that the painting of the east water tower should begin in the next week and that work had begun on the West 1st Street project.