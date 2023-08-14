DES MOINES — Fifty-nine exhibitors entered 597 vegetables in the FFA Horticulture competition judged Thursday, August 10, at the 2023 Iowa State Fair.

Evan Lopata of Vinton-Shellsburg FFA, Vinton, won the High Point Exhibitor Award.

Skyler Hanford of West Marshall FFA, State Center, won the Reserve High Point Exhibitor Award.

Complete results follow:

Table Vegetable

Champion: Evan Lopata, Vinton-Shellsburg FFA, Vinton

Reserve Champion: Natalie Schroeder, Calamus-Wheatland FFA, Wheatland

Vegetable Container Display

Champion: Evan Lopata, Vinton-Shellsburg FFA, Vinton

Reserve Champion: Jackson Doorneweerd, West Lyon FFA, Inwood

School Grown

Champion: Linn-Mar FFA, Marion, Carrots

Reserve Champion: Agri-Power FFA, Eddyville, Banana Peppers

Jumbo Vegetables

Champion: Nathan Kroeger, Carroll Area FFA, Carroll

Reserve Champion: Jaylene Vroegh, Agri-Power FFA, Eddyville

Chapter Awards out of 25 Chapters:

1) Vinton-Shellsburg FFA, Vinton

2) West Marshall FFA, State Center

3) West Branch FFA, West Branch

4) Calamus-Wheatland FFA, Wheatland

5) Agri-Power FFA, Eddyville

6) Central Plains FFA, Gowrie

7) West Lyons FFA, Inwood

8) Clear Creek Amana FFA, Tiffin

9) Carroll Area FFA, Carroll

10) Linn-Mar FFA, Marion

