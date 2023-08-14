DES MOINES — Fifty-nine exhibitors entered 597 vegetables in the FFA Horticulture competition judged Thursday, August 10, at the 2023 Iowa State Fair.
Evan Lopata of Vinton-Shellsburg FFA, Vinton, won the High Point Exhibitor Award.
Skyler Hanford of West Marshall FFA, State Center, won the Reserve High Point Exhibitor Award.
Complete results follow:
Table Vegetable
Champion: Evan Lopata, Vinton-Shellsburg FFA, Vinton
Reserve Champion: Natalie Schroeder, Calamus-Wheatland FFA, Wheatland
Vegetable Container Display
Champion: Evan Lopata, Vinton-Shellsburg FFA, Vinton
Reserve Champion: Jackson Doorneweerd, West Lyon FFA, Inwood
School Grown
Champion: Linn-Mar FFA, Marion, Carrots
Reserve Champion: Agri-Power FFA, Eddyville, Banana Peppers
Jumbo Vegetables
Champion: Nathan Kroeger, Carroll Area FFA, Carroll
Reserve Champion: Jaylene Vroegh, Agri-Power FFA, Eddyville
Chapter Awards out of 25 Chapters:
1) Vinton-Shellsburg FFA, Vinton
2) West Marshall FFA, State Center
3) West Branch FFA, West Branch
4) Calamus-Wheatland FFA, Wheatland
5) Agri-Power FFA, Eddyville
6) Central Plains FFA, Gowrie
7) West Lyons FFA, Inwood
8) Clear Creek Amana FFA, Tiffin
9) Carroll Area FFA, Carroll
10) Linn-Mar FFA, Marion