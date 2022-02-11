The gospels tell us that at one point in his ministry Jesus was asked what the greatest commandment was and he responded basically that there were two of most importance. On these two he proclaims rested the entirety of the Law of Moses and the writings of the prophets. To paraphrase a little, they were to love God with our whole being and to love each other as we loved ourselves. In short, the whole of the law and traditions of the church should be summed up in one word – LOVE.
Now let us recognize that this is no simple thing, especially for Jesus or even for us today. For Jesus it meant his eventual death on a cross. His love for God was expressed in his love for the people even while dying with all those who hated him yelling insults and mocking him. And yet, he had such a deep and enduring love that he could still asked God to forgive them all. Loving each other doesn’t push us to agree with everything the other does. Look at the relationship of a parent and child. That relationship is not limited to a set of ‘rules of the house’ or the do’s and don’ts of the community to which we belong. It is a relationship that teaches the importance of good behavior based on the care and concern for not only ourselves and our parents but the entire family. We will tell our children “No!” on some activity or some planned action only to have them go ahead and do it anyway. We can get angry, hurt, disappointed and all that but as a parent we never stop loving them. Although there are times when even in the best of families that relationship is strained to the ripping point, there is still the possibility of restoration and celebration such in the case of the Prodigal Son.
Perhaps today we are working too hard on the lessons of restitution and not enough on restoration. We want to make sure that everyone to be held responsible for the harm they do, but are not at all interested in then helping them back into the fold of the family. Without a sense of love for our neighbor how can we ever truly say we love God who is the creator and savior of our neighbor as much as ourselves. Are we so quick to proclaim our neighbors as unlovable because they don’t listen to our view of life when God is still waiting for all of us to finally catch on to understanding the love he had sending his only Son into the world – to be crucified?