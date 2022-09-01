Instructional Coach/PK-6 Curriculum & Professional Development Leader
This past week the Benton Community staff kickstarted the 2022-2023 school year with a keynote presentation by one of our own Bobcats, Dr. Nathan Klein. Nate is the Vice President of Student Services at Mount Mercy University, but he is also a proud parent, resident, and volunteer within our community. Nate used his humor and energy to tap into our passions, find purpose in the “hats” we are fortunate enough to wear within our profession, and even pull at our heartstrings. It was a great way to welcome everyone to the 2022-2023 school year. The following are my reflections as I think about four of the “hats” I wear and why I really do love them.
• Connector — I am lucky enough to get to serve all Bobcats in my role as Instructional Coach. I work with teachers, students, administrators, consultants, and community members to continue to make sure we are providing the best opportunities to learn and grow for our students. This hat requires me to connect services and/or people to ensure educational excellence for all.
• Communicator — Serving all Bobcats requires me to constantly reflect on how I communicate. Communication is key when dealing with various teams and individuals to continue to build a strong team. The best part of wearing this hat is I get to showcase quality learning that I observe across the district. Make sure to follow the Keystone Facebook page to see the great things happening with our staff and students.
ª Learner — Coaching cycles allow me to continue to support staff, impact student learning, and push myself to continuous growth. My days never look the same because I am serving the needs of others. With this reality comes a lot of learning on how to best support. Our teacher leadership team is constantly refining our practices through coaching labs, trainings, and individual coaching from our Teacher Leader Director, Anna Selk. This hat has pushed me out of my comfort zone and has allowed me to practice embracing change, resetting after failure, and maintaining determination and motivation.
• Investor — I am a proud Bobcat. I am a proud servant leader. I invest in my community because my community has continued to invest in me. This place is special. I consider myself very lucky to serve the same community that I choose to call home. But this place only remains special if we all contribute our gifts, invest in each other, and lead with passion. This hat helps me continue to create spaces and cultures where others will feel that sense of caring and belonging.
Thank you, Nate, for your inspiring message. To all my fellow Bobcats, let’s rally together and make this the best year yet and embrace ALL the hats we GET to wear!