VINTON — Telling stories about folks living their lives is one of my favorite things to do. I am grateful to the Community Media Group for the opportunity to do just that in Vinton and the surrounding communities as a News Reporter for the Cedar Valley Times and the Vinton Eagle. I’m looking forward to getting to know you all better and to share news, information, and local happenings with the members of this community.
Although I grew up in Williamsburg, I do have roots in Benton County. My parents, Gary and Karen (Backes) Harrison are both Vinton graduates and I have an ample amount of relatives in the area. Since moving here a year ago, I have met even more cousins than I knew about. Some of you may recognize me from the Vinton Family Restaurant where I spent the last year working as a server. You will still catch a glimpse of me there behind the apron, as I plan to fill some shifts at VFR, occasionally.
I spent fifteen years working for the United States Postal Service, where I became the Postmaster of Homestead from 2005-2008. I then returned to college and received an Associate Degree in Communications Media from Kirkwood in 2010, and a Bachelors in English from Mount Mercy University in 2013. My writing career began around 2014, when I started writing for the Neighbor’s Magazine in Sigourney, IA. Later, I wrote some articles for the Collector’s Journal before becoming a News Editor at the Keota Eagle.
After my youngest child went to college, I moved to the Milwaukee, WI area and worked for Lutheran Social Services in a Veteran’s Recovery program for a couple of years. Although it was exciting to live in the city and to experience a new way of life, Iowa called me home as I began to miss my parents, kids, and grandkids too much. With a granddaughter in Garrison, and a grandson in West Amana, Vinton is the perfect spot for me to put down some roots of my own and I anticipate blooming happily here.
Please reach out to me with any comments, concerns, wishes, or requests for coverage. I am here to tell your stories and I am honored to have the opportunity to serve this community. You may reach me at 319-472-2311, by email at news@vintonnewspapers.com, or on my cell at 641-541-0431.