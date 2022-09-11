In a matter of 10 days, La Porte City community members were able to pledge enough money to purchase the closing golf course and the business will remain open to the end of the season on Sunday, Oct. 16.
“Corey Lorenzen and I are pleased to announce that there is an accepted and signed offer for the La Porte City Golf Club,” Matt Craft, an organizer for this local effort, wrote on Facebook. “While any good attorney will tell you that it’s never over until it’s over, the only material contingency in the contract is that proof of good title be shown along with a release of existing mortgages and liens on all assets, which is common in nearly all commercial transactions and not expected to cause any problems.”
Craft and Lorenzen organized a community meeting on Monday, Sept. 5 to gather pledges to purchase the golf course as a non-profit after the ownership of the club announced they would be closing their doors on September 10. Both men explained their plan to more than 60 community members in attendance and answered their questions. Ultimately, this meeting led to enough pledges being collected over the next several days for Craft and Lorenzen to present the current course owners, Schatz Inc,, with an offer.
“If you want to feel good about the community you live in, you don’t need to look any farther than this transaction,” Craft said. “10 days ago we started out with nothing but a deadline and the community responded. We couldn’t offer anything – no equity, no tax deduction, no free round of golf – other than looking people in the eye and saying thank you.”
Craft thanked Jan Pint for getting “the ball rolling…and helped write the offer” and Janel Ruzicka for tax expertise. He also thanked several unnamed donors for stepping up on the day of the offer to raise the final amount offered to the current owners.
“These amounts were substantial,” Craft said. “Hopefully someday, these individuals will allow us to let the community know who they are and what they did for all of us.”
Pledges for the purchase of the golf course will be collected within the next 30 days, according to Craft. Ownership of the property will go to this non-profit with the goal of “setting the course up for future success.”