CENTER POINT — Center Point-Urbana’s Taylor Luscomb has competed on the biggest of high school track and field stages as a Stormin’ Pointer and looks to continue to the next level as she signed with South Dakota State University track and field on Tuesday.
“I’m excited thinking about how this will be a good experience to be a new team with new teammates,” Luscomb said. “I’m happy I got to sign today with my teammates and family here with me.”
Luscomb started to consider a college athletic career during her junior year after qualifying for the Drake Relays twice and qualifying for the State Track and Field meet this past season. She got to meet with SDSU coaches and current athletes during a visit to Brookings and announced her commitment earlier this month.
“Everyone there is so nice,” Luscomb said. “They have an indoor facility for throwing, which I really liked. Freshman have to try all the different events and then begin to specialize your throws your sophomore year. I’m excited to try the hammer throw. I’ve always been interested in trying it, even if it seems complicated.”
She’s looking forward to getting to know and traveling with the team after graduation this spring semester and one more high school track season. Her eyes are already on getting back to the Drake Relays and qualifying for State.
“Taylor really deserves this,” CPU throws coach Joel Salow said. “She’s put in a ton of time in the weight room, done a lot of technique work. This is something that she really, really loves. She’s naturally strong and has great focus on her goals. I think you put that together and Taylor can do special things.”
Taylor is the daughter of Andy and Rachael Luscomb of Urbana. She is involved in volleyball, National Honor Society and Storm Troopers at CPU. Luscomb plans to study Exercise Science while attending SDSU.