Injuries have kept Benton junior Jaida Lyons away from Fort Dodge for two seasons, but not this time around as she qualified for the State Cross Country Meet with a 10th place finish at the Pella State Qualifier on Wednesday.
Lyons finished with a time of 19:46, leading the Bobcat girls to a seventh place team finish. The boys placed ninth in their loaded race. The top 15 individuals and teams advance to State.
Next up, Lyons will run at the State Meet in Fort Dodge on Saturday, Oct. 29. Check Tuesday’s Vinton Eagle for a feature on Lyons and the Bobcats ahead of State.