VAN HORNE — Jaida Lyons was not to be denied.
The Benton senior made the most of her last race on her home course Saturday as she toured the school course in a time of 20:14.8 to win the 2023 Benton Invitational. Lyons won going away, defeating Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Mia Deegan by almost 35 seconds for the title.
Not far behind in fifth-place for the Lady Bobcats was freshman Kyra Kauder with a time of 21:50.2. Layna DeMoss was 21st in 24:29.5, Lizzy Wolf 28th in 25:18.0, and Libi Frese was 32nd in a time of 25:53.1.
The Lady Bobcats finished with 73 points, good for a fourth-place finish in the meet.
Vinton-Shellsburg finished third as a team with 58 points, just seven points behind runner-up Xavier and 10 behind meet champion Williamsburg.
Olivia Primrose led the way once again for the Vikettes, as the junior finished sixth in a time of 21:54.5. Bree Swenson was 12th in 22:45.5, while Kaelynn Roster was 13th in 23:12.9, Lainey Phippen was 17th in 23:38.3 and Eryca Martin was 19th in 24:09.5
The Vikettes get right back it Tuesday at the Starmont (their third meet in six days), while the Lady ‘Cats are off until Thursday when they compete in the Cascade Invitational