Maddie Poppe visits Express Dance Fitness

Maddie Poppe stopped into Express Dance Fitness studio in Waverly last week to surprise the girls who were practicing their tap routine to Maddie’s song, “Going, Going, Gone.” Front row L-R: Kadence Beyrle, Zooey Elder, Everleigh Rigdon, Holland Dolash, Emery Kruse and Ellie Steuer. Back row L-R: Adilynn Schweinfurth, Maci Leonhart, Evelyn Nolte, Landry Rasmussen, Maddie Poppe, Maggie Suhr, Grace Brown, Emma Barber and instructor Hannah Tucker.

 Courtesy Photo