GARRISON — Let’s be clear about one thing right away.
The musicians who played the annual “Idiot Jam” in Garrison last Saturday are not idiots. Not even close. Among them you will find professions ranging from special-needs teachers, surgeons, a retired editor from the Star Tribune in Minneapolis, an earth scientist, at least four luthiers, (guitar builders,) and many guitar repairmen. The collective professional and trade skill among the players is as versatile as their personalities and their music. To truly appreciate the beauty of the union of these players is to understand their history.
Local musician and Idiot Jam (IJ) organizer Todd Frank of Vinton said the group began in the late 1990s in a chat room on an acoustic guitar magazine website. Frank attributes the long-standing existence of the forum to the fact that the group decided one day to get together in person and jam. “We’ve actually made the effort to get to know each other, so we know each other personally, not just behind the screen. But thanks to computers, here we are,” Frank said.
The event got its name from Frank’s handle in the chat room, “Village Idiot.” The IJ is held every year, the second weekend after Labor Day. The Times previously reported that the musicians were from Benton County. This was an error as the players come from many different states, including Indiana, Mississippi, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Louisiana, Michigan, Washington and Iowa. Over the years, the group has met in several different states. The decision to designate Vinton as the home base for the annual get together was made for various reasons, among them ease of travel, central location, and local hospitality.
Ever since Cobblestone Inn opened up and lodging became available in Vinton, the group has kept close to the same schedule. Players arrive by Friday evening where they meet at the Hitching Post in Garrison to entertain. Saturday and Sunday mornings usually include breakfast at Vinton Family Restaurant, as classical guitar repairman Marty Reynolds from St Paul, MN explained, the “Vinton Family restaurant is one of the reasons we come.” Saturday afternoons are spent at the Train Depot where they catch up and practice for the jam. Saturday nights before the show they eat together at a local restaurant as it is always their intention to support local businesses. Many artists personally contribute to the Garrison fundraising efforts as well.
Banjo player, Don Penniman of Grand Rapids, MI says he enjoys attending the annual event because of the change in atmosphere. “I come from a city, and being welcomed into an Iowa farm town is a whole different environment. We get to be outdoors and get to hang out with great people that we’ve gotten to know well,” Penniman said.
Melva Radtke from near St. Paul, MN said that she and her husband David appreciate the “camaraderie, community, and music” of the event. David is the event MC and in recent years Melva has taken on the job of arranging the playbill. Their respective backgrounds in theater make them the perfect team for this. A pianist, Melva has recently learned to play the accordion in order to provide accompaniment for fellow musicians.
Mark Clark of Cedar Rapids said the best part for him is the friendship and respect among the group. “We’re all into different strains of music, but we’re all interested in where it all came from. How did this music get to be? Why is this music? And what does it say to me? And what could I add to it? People play at all levels. Some people play at a beginners level, some people more advanced, but nobody feels shut out. We make sure that’s how it is,” Clark said. Clark and his wife Joy Ward play in the local band, Castle Ridge. Joy also plays with Bob and Christie Black in Banjoy.
Several other local artists are members of the online forum and played at the Idiot Jam. Also from Cedar Rapids, was the Cedar Valley Whalers, who will be performing in October in Vinton at Celebration Park. Joe Stramaglia from Amana, who is a luthier, as well as a machinist at the Amana Furniture and Clock Shop also performed. The sound technician in charge of the IJ also came from the Amana Colonies. Robert Brost of West Amana said he often does the sound for Amana bluegrass events and for the CSPS Theater in Cedar Rapids.
Hitting closest to home by location was Todd Frank, who performed before intermission at Saturday’s show. Frank has upcoming performances on September 16 at 42 North Winery and at the Old Hospital Pub on September 29. The following day, Frank said a third Open Mic Night will be held at Brookside Brew and Chew in Vinton. “Our last Open Mic had what we were looking for, a 6th grade girl with a saxophone. That’s what we want. Because most professional musicians can find places to play, but these kids can’t. We want the opportunity for them, for these young people to know what it’s like to be on the stage with support,” Frank said.
Artist John Bushouse, from Columbus, IN explained it’s that same caring attitude that keeps the forum coming back to Vinton. “The sense of community with the people involved keeps me coming back, and the fact that we’ve known each other for over 20 years. But also, coming to Vinton. I like the people I’ve met here. It’s a warm and welcoming place. I think it’s a place that likes the arts. That is obvious when you take a walk downtown,” Bushouse said. The experience in this community so inspired Bushouse that he composed a song in honor of the Idiot Jam. His composition, “Mercantile Waltz,” was performed for the first time ever at the Farmer’s Mercantile Building in Garrison last Saturday.
The group tried several venues in the area before settling in at the Mercantile, where the jam has been held since 2011. Frank explained that around the same time the 2011 derecho destroyed the Garrison library, Nick Fisher opened Farmer’s Mercantile Building, so the group decided to bring the music to Garrison and use the event as a fundraiser for a new library. “We didn’t know if anyone would come, but the place filled up and that first fundraiser we raised over $2000 for the Garrison library. Ever since, we’ve had our home,” Frank said. A good look at the library today reveals how effective this mission has been. Angela Dague, Garrison City Clerk and Library Director expressed her gratitude to Todd Frank, Nick Fisher, and the players for making this fundraising happen for Garrison. Many of the players said they are honored for the chance to make an impact here.
Over the course of 3 hours, 15 musicians took the stage to perform a few songs each. The acts ranged from original compositions to cover songs with genres from folk to bluegrass and rock to country, from silly songs and love songs, and even a comedic acapella act with ‘slightly edgy’ content. The musicians varied from composers, songwriters, and accompanists at all levels of skill. Since the focus of the forum is guitar, that is what most musicians played. However, the accompaniment of fiddler Joy Ward, accordionist Melva Radtke, and harmonica player Don Penniman added a special touch to the experience.
The crowd, which filled the Mercantile for most of the concert, responded with approval and interacted well with the players. While the talents from the stage fed the spirits of the crowd, Garrison Library Board Volunteers readied concessions for intermission. During the break, patrons enjoyed snacks, desserts, and beverages provided by Library Board volunteers. These same folks feed the crowds at the monthly jam sessions held at the Mercantile. A free will donation is accepted where all proceeds go towards projects for the town of Garrison, most recent goals an electric sign for City Hall and sidewalk improvements.
The Idiot Jam closed, as it always does, with a convergence of all players and the tune, “Goodnight Irene.” Perhaps Joy’s words explain this moment best. “Every time we come, it’s like magic, and it’s a different magic every single year.” The path that intersected these players for this purpose may not be magic, but it is surely a testament to the times and to the power of both music and technology.