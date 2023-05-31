Dish It Out
KEYSTONE -- When a sign was posted in 2021 on the door of a derecho-destroyed storefront in downtown Keystone looking for the best business plan for the building, Kassie Mather knew it would be an ideal opportunity to expand her in-home bakery.
Kassie won the “contest” with her idea for not only a bakery, but a cafe and shop, and was able to purchase the location for $2,000, which was the approximate amount of the closing costs. .
A Keystone native, Kassie worked for a chain grocery store in Cedar Rapids for 11½ years as head cake decorator before deciding to go out on her own.
She has two kitchens in her house, with her second kitchen used as her bakery.
“It got too big for that, and I decided that I needed to do something and this came up, and it was perfect,” she said of the former Iowa Cricket Farm building. “The restaurant part was to justify the bakery. The bakery is the bulk of what we do, but I knew we needed something else to bring people in.”
I am sure glad she included the lunch counter. I visited the charming shop last week, and while it was hard to choose from the menu of fresh salads and sandwiches, I chose the half Reuben sandwich with a cup of sausage tortellini soup meal that included a drink. Among the other options included a chicken salad sandwich, ham and apple panini or a strawberry oR shrimp Thai peanut salad.
As I waited for my order, I browsed the gift corner which is supplied by Sarah Smith of Nettiannes in Belle Plaine. A “Made in Iowa” table is stocked with locally made goodies like honey, jam, syrup, pasta and popcorn. A wine rack features Iowa-made selections from wineries like Fireside in Marengo and Ackerman in Amana.
A grab-and-go case features meats from Edgewood Locker and milk, butter and cheese from Dan and Debbie’s Creamery in Ely. Kassie is intentional in offering area-made products.
“I just really would rather support small businesses,” she said. “It's hard enough to start a small business and keep it going. You could get something like that from Walmart or from Target for half the price. But that's not feeding a family that you know; that's going to somebody's pocket that's never been here before.”
A comfy area in the front of the building features couches and chairs where small groups can visit and enjoy coffee or even a Bloody Mary made with all local ingredients. A separate party room that seats up to 45 people can be rented out for $200, but the food cost goes toward the price of the rental.
The cafe is open for breakfast and lunch and draws many local customers from Keystone, Belle Plaine, Elberon and Blairstown. Many of Kassie’s longtime bakery customers from the Cedar Rapids area also make the trip to Benton County.
Dean and Dorothy Teslik of Swisher stopped in for lunch while they were in Keystone last week. Dorothy, who graduated from Keystone High School, has been to the cafe several times with some old girlfriends who live in the area.
“It’s so fun and cozy,” she said. “They don’t care if we just sit here and visit for a couple hours.”
Main Street Bakery & Cafe
Address: 92 Main St., Keystone, IA
Phone: (319) 442-2253
Web: www.facebook.com/MatherDesigns
Hours: Sunday and Monday: Closed; Tuesday-Friday: 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m.;
Saturday: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.